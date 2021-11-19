ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Freedom Advocates Alarmed That Project Veritas Just Muzzled the New York Times

Cover picture for the articleIn an unusual and chilling ruling Thursday, a New York judge ordered the New York Times to refrain from “further disseminating or publishing” information about Project Veritas, the activist group led by far-right provocateur James O’Keefe, and from “further efforts to solicit or acquire” material—a clear violation of the First Amendment...

