Women's Rights Group Time's up to Undergo 'Major Reset' After Criticism

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Time's Up, the group founded in Hollywood after public revelations of sexual harassment by producer Harvey Weinstein, said on Friday it would undergo a "major reset" to better serve its goal...

SFGate

Time’s Up Will Lay Off Most of Its Staff Ahead of ‘Major Reset’

Time’s Up will lay off most of its 25-member staff at the end of the year and its interim CEO will depart, as the women’s rights organization looks to “reset” in the wake of a debilitating conflict-of-interest scandal. The organization announced the changes on Friday. The group also released a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Kerry Washington
Person
Ashley Judd
Person
Reese Witherspoon
The Hollywood Reporter

Time’s Up Releases Findings From Audit Ahead of “Major Reset”

Time’s Up has completed its reform effort’s first phase, concluding that muddled origins, as well as the unanticipated events of 2020, contributed to the dysfunctional dynamics and communication failures that have led to the organization’s downfall. The report released Friday followed an examination of the current state of the organization by independent consultant Leilani M. Brown, who interviewed 85 individuals — including current and former employees, governing board members and survivor advocates. As part of the organization’s transition, Time’s Up is also letting go of nearly all of its 25-person staff by year’s end, with three people staying on as part of a...
Shine My Crown

BLM Co-Founder on Kyle Rittenhouse’s Claims He Supports the Movement: ‘We See Him on Social Media Throwing Up White Supremacist Signs’

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted last week on charges that he murdered two white men and wounded another at the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests last summer. Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse has already visited former President Donald Trump, who gave him a glowing review, Fox News and several other right-wing outlets and figureheads.
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
The Independent

Film producer working on Alice Sebold memoir notices rape story does not add up, helps exonerate convict

For almost four decades, Anthony J Broadwater has insisted that he was innocent.Mr Broadwater, 61, spent the time spanning his trial, subsequent conviction, a 16-year jail stint and the years after that trying to consistently prove that he did not rape award-winning author Alice Sebold when she was a student at Syracuse University in 1981.He tried at least five times to get the judges to vacate the conviction until Monday, when it was finally overturned after a judge determined that the wrong man had been sent to jail.The exoneration came after Timothy Mucciante, a producer working on a Netflix...
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: Verdict in Arbery murder case puts nation closer to fair and equal justice

As a lifelong activist, a father and a pastor for more than 20 years, I have struggled on many occasions to reconcile my deep, abiding faith in God’s promise to “keep and never forsake us” with the trauma and anxiety associated with witnessing injustice after injustice when it comes to the value of Black lives in this country. I have prayed with so many families, counseling them to have faith and trust in God while also preparing their hearts – and mine – to...
CBS Boston

QAnon Shaman, Andrew Cuomo Top Jon Keller’s National Turkeys List

BOSTON (CBS) – Supposedly, turkeys are scarce at the supermarkets this year. (Not at any market I’ve seen, but that’s another story.) But they were easy to find in the national news this year. You couldn’t flip on the news without tripping over a rafter of them. So, it is only after extensive deliberation that we offer our top four: The “QAnon Shaman” Out of all the deluded turkeys who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, Jacob Chansley, the so-called QAnon Shaman, gets a special spot on our menu. He led the invading hordes, screaming obscenities and demanding lawmakers be hauled...
Daily Targum

EDITORIAL: With abortion rights at risk, state government's role is critical

There has been a concerted effort by certain states to roll back the protections for abortion guaranteed under the landmark Supreme Court ruling, Roe v. Wade. As the Court has shifted further to the Right, many states saw an opening to make abortion access more difficult. One such state, Texas, earlier this year enacted a bill that bans abortion as soon as six weeks in, without exceptions for incest or rape.
The Independent

Iran’s population push raises fears for women’s health and rights

For a decade, Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei has been agitating to eliminate the country’s family planning laws and limited access to contraceptives for women – all in hopes of reversing declining birth rates. Now, backed by hardliners dominating all branches of the national government, Mr Khamenei appears to be...
