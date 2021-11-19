Women's Rights Group Time's up to Undergo 'Major Reset' After Criticism

BOSTON (CBS) – Supposedly, turkeys are scarce at the supermarkets this year. (Not at any market I’ve seen, but that’s another story.) But they were easy to find in the national news this year. You couldn’t flip on the news without tripping over a rafter of them. So, it is only after extensive deliberation that we offer our top four: The “QAnon Shaman” Out of all the deluded turkeys who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, Jacob Chansley, the so-called QAnon Shaman, gets a special spot on our menu. He led the invading hordes, screaming obscenities and demanding lawmakers be hauled...

