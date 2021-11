Washington, DC – Below is a column by Maribel Hastings from America’s Voice en Español translated in English and Spanish. Just as in 2013, a ray of hope for millions of undocumented immigrants is surging, following the House of Representatives’ approval of a massive social spending bill that includes an immigration plan. In this case, it is a plan that would offer undocumented immigrants temporary documents, expiring in ten years, which would protect them from deportation and allow them to travel to their countries of origin—without fear of being deported upon return.

