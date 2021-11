ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As local businesses still work to recover from the COVID 19 pandemic, shoppers are being reminded of the importance of shopping small. “Not only does it put cash in the pockets of locally owned business owners, but it also helps them create jobs,” explains Beth Simms, Franklin County Economic Development Director. “Sometimes small businesses don’t look at themselves as job creators, and we’re really trying to change that. We have over 1,500 businesses in Franklin County, imagine if every business could hire one person, the economic impact that would have on our community.”

