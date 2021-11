T.J. Finley doesn’t believe in coincidences. To him, there’s providence behind the symmetry of the circumstances of his first starts at LSU and Auburn. As a freshman at LSU last season, Finley took over for an injured starter (Myles Brenna) and made his first career start against South Carolina. Now at Auburn, Finley is again stepping in for an injured starter — this time Bo Nix, who underwent season-ending ankle surgery Monday — and will make the first start of his Auburn career Saturday at South Carolina. The mirrored arc of his first two seasons isn’t lost on Finley, who discussed the similarities Monday morning with his parents.

