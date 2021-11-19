3 Oklahoma Sooners defensive players to watch vs. Iowa State

Oklahoma’s final home game of the season sees the Sooners welcoming in Iowa State. It’s a team that OU is very familiar with.

These two teams met twice last season. The first matchup in Ames was a 37-30 Cyclones’ victory before Oklahoma avenged that loss with a 27-21 win in the Big 12 championship game.

“Get a chance to close it out here with an outstanding Iowa State team coming to town. A team obviously we’ve had a lot of great battles with over the years. Several years back and then obviously even here as of late. Certainly a team and a coaching staff and a group of players that we have the upmost respect for and we know it’ll be a heck of a battle here on Saturday,” Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley said.

Many of the same faces are who the Sooners will need to shut down against Iowa State. That includes senior quarterback Brock Purdy, junior running back Breece Hall, redshirt senior tight end Charlie Kolar and senior wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson.

How does OU get that accomplished? Let’s look at three Sooners that need to play well.