Morgan shared earlier this year on The Bobby Bones Show that she had a boyfriend. However, she planned to keep him private until the foreseeable future. She has kept most of their dating details private, but will make a few comments on the show or her podcast related to their dating life. She’s noted a few times that things are getting serious, but today (November 24) revealed that the two of them had said the big “I love you” to one another. The topic came up after the show was asking her about her holiday plans. Morgan and her boyfriend aren’t spending the holidays together in order to keep their relationship moving slowly. Morgan continued by adding that they’re learning from previous relationship mistakes and want to do what’s best for them and their relationship.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO