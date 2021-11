There will soon be a place to have parties, hang out, and just go to have a good time. The Quincy Axe Company will be opening in December in Downtown Quincy where the former Phoneix Nightclub was (625 Maine St, Suite 102). The building itself has been empty for years and will now be a place for people to go and have fun in The District. The new Quincy Axe Company will feature axe throwing sports events for all occasions, and for ages 8 and up.

