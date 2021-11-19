ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Who Makes the List of Daryl Morey’s Trade Targets?

By Justin Crosby
phillysportsnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world turns, so does the Ben Simmons trade saga. Sam Amick of The Athletic recently provided an update on the Simmons ordeal. He reported that sources say the Sixers have a list of names that they would be open to trading for, and that list has about 30 names...

phillysportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
libertyballers.com

Daryl Morey must cut his losses and send Ben Simmons home

Allow me to set the scene. It was Thursday night. I had just begun to digest a reheated sweet potato / wild rice burger I’d shared with my devoted girlfriend Gabrielle (brag), curled up on the couch next to her and our foster dog Rosco — a beguiling mix between an English Bulldog and Dalmatian whom we’re already heartbroken to not keep — as I surreptitiously snuck a peak at some first-half action between the intrepid, short-handed Sixers and the ever-annoying Toronto Raptors via the MyTeams app (Survivor occupying the TV screen, at the moment). Just then, a third of my iPhone 7 (second brag) screen was obstructed by one of the most feared push notifications known to man, woman, or Delaware-county-dwelling-child: The Athletic’s Shams Charania had a new (and somehow even worse) update on the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad, inescapable saga between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Sixers Have ‘Around 30 Players’ On Target List For Ben Simmons Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons have continued their standoff, as there has been very little movement on the situation. There is still no timetable for him to return to the team and play in games with them or for the organization to trade him. Simmons is currently...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Pascal Siakam
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Targets For Philadelphia 76ers — Pass Or Pursue?

Since they lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the key headlines across the NBA. Not only are there questions about whether this team is an actual contender in the Eastern Conference, but there are questions about Ben Simmons’ future in Philadelphia.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Could the 76ers Find Their Missing Pieces in a Trade With the Kings?

There have been whispers connecting the Philadelphia 76ers to the Kings for a possible Ben Simmons destination for quite some time. The west-coast team seems like a great place for Simmons, and with the Kings in a state of flux following the recent firing of Head Coach Luke Walton, there is a great amount of smoke surrounding the situation. The Sixers recently secured a win over the Kings in their previous game, with many keeping a close eye on the matchup between Fox and Maxey.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#76ers#The Athletic#Sixers
Yardbarker

Sixers Rumors: Daryl Morey Serious About 'Long-Term Approach' in Simmons Saga

When Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey hopped on a local afternoon radio show last month to make his first public statements regarding the Ben Simmons saga since Sixers media day, the executive mentioned that this controversial situation could play out for four years if it had to.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers Rumors: Daryl Morey's James Harden Dream Trade Hasn't Faded

When Daryl Morey suddenly left the Houston Rockets' front office two offseasons ago, his next move was unclear. While Morey teased the idea of potentially getting a fresh start with a new job outside of the NBA, he was lured in by the Philadelphia 76ers and signed on to become their President of Basketball Operations.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Should Tyrese Maxey be Considered Untouchable?

Tyrese Maxey is in the midst of a fantastic follow-up to a successful rookie year. Has he shown enough to be considered untouchable in trade talks?. The second-year guard out of Kentucky has blown away the Philadelphia 76ers‘ fanbase this season. One game after another, the young stud shows poise, unselfishness, and an always improving skill set that far exceeds the expectation of a player picked outside the top 20 of a draft.
NBA
fastphillysports.com

‘TRADE BEN SIMMONS,’ WAS RESPONSE TO SIXER MOREY AT NOVA GAME!

Sixers big boss Daryl Morey took a night away from the pros and was spotted at last night’s Villanova-Howard game at the Fin. At the game he wrote under a video clip on Instagram, “Howard shooting 80% and down 7. My analysis says this is not good for Howard.”. tweeted...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
phillysportsnetwork.com

Sixers Out on Grant, Seeking Cade in Simmons Trade

During the offseason, the Sixers discussed a trade with the Pistons for Ben Simmons. Jerami Grant was offered, but Daryl Morey has eyes for another Piston. It was only a few days ago that word came forward of the Sixers and Pistons trade conversations around Ben Simmons. Specifically that the two teams spoke about a Simmons/Grant swap. Now, word has it that while those talks did occur, the Sixers weren’t, and aren’t, interested in a deal built around Grant.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Give Doc Rivers Credit for Keeping the Sixers Afloat

There still are quite a few questions left unanswered about whether Doc Rivers can lead this Sixers team to a title. His puzzling rotational decisions, the team’s stagnant fourth-quarter offense, and history of multiple collapses in the playoffs certainly leave much to be desired. With that being said, Doc Rivers...
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy