Village of Villa Grove announces boil order following new water main connection
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials just recently announced that a boil order has been issued.
According to them, a boil order has been issued for the Pheasant Pointe Subdivision, Paul’s Machine and Welding, Country Place Apartments, First Christian Church and Central IL Mutual Insurance due to connection of a new water main.
This is precautionary only. However, water should be boiled prior to drinking or cooking.
Officials said they anticipate this boil order to be lifted within a day or two.
