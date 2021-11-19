ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Grove, IL

Village of Villa Grove announces boil order following new water main connection

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials just recently announced that a boil order has been issued.

According to them, a boil order has been issued for the Pheasant Pointe Subdivision, Paul’s Machine and Welding, Country Place Apartments, First Christian Church and Central IL Mutual Insurance due to connection of a new water main.

This is precautionary only. However, water should be boiled prior to drinking or cooking.

Officials said they anticipate this boil order to be lifted within a day or two.

