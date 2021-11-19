ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu's live TV plans will soon be $5 more per month

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 6 days ago

If you’re a Hulu + Live TV customer, Disney plans to add and ESPN+ to your subscription, and you have no choice in the matter. On Friday, the company sent an email to current subscribers informing them of the impending change. Starting on December 21st, all Hulu...

www.engadget.com

