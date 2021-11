The Stony Brook University football team (4-6, 3-4 CAA) was topped by No. 8/11 Villanova (8-2, 6-1 CAA), 33-14, on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Villanova Stadium in Pennsylvania. Both teams battled through inclement weather condition in the first half as rain and wind affected the pace of play over the first 30 minutes of the contest. After an all but even first half, Villanova pulled away in the second half by outscoring Stony Brook, 19-7, en route to sealing the result in its favor.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO