ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open House – 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Priced to Sell

White Center Blog
White Center Blog
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mekd6_0d28g3ky00

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend.

“This is the One You Have Been Waiting For!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068Amq_0d28g3ky00

Updated and well maintained 2 Bed 2 Bath with additional Guest Suite and Media Room in Lower Level.

Priced to Sell!

Home tucked behind mature Landscaping is Welcoming and Serene.

Hardwoods and many updates.

Lower level has Spa-like Bath with unique Feature-Wall and Heated Floor.

Downstairs also has 3rd Bed/Bonus room for Entertaining or Separate Living.

Spacious Fenced Backyard with Greenbelt at the Back Fence has so Many Possibilities.

Minutes From Downtown, Airport and all Transportation.

Laundry lower level and Garage.

Home is Move-kin Ready.

WHEN:

  • Friday, Nov. 19: 2 – 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 20: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 10833 5th Ave S. Seattle, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $580,000
  • MLS Number: 1864603
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Year built: 1955
  • Approximate House SqFt: 2,000 s.f.
  • Lot Size: 5,840 s.f.

FEATURES:

  • Ceramic Tile
  • Hardwood
  • Security System

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kmjk4_0d28g3ky00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uI8Ng_0d28g3ky00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvWQF_0d28g3ky00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNqNy_0d28g3ky00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxYVg_0d28g3ky00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRo6s_0d28g3ky00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AljO5_0d28g3ky00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RKnp_0d28g3ky00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmcEh_0d28g3ky00

MAP:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at vtheresa@comcast.net.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

EU countries agree to suspend travel to southern Africa

BRUSSELS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - European Union states have agreed to suspend travel from southern Africa after the detection of a new COVID-19 variant, the presidency of the EU said on Friday. A committee of health experts from all 27 EU states "agreed on the need to activate the emergency...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Home, WA
NBC News

Dow closes down 900 points as new Covid variant sparks market sell-off

U.S. stocks fell aggressively on Black Friday after a new Covid-19 variant was found in South Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 905 points, or 2.5 percent, for its worst day of the year, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid 2.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. The Dow was down more than 1,000 points at session lows. Friday was a shortened trading day, with U.S. markets closing at 1 p.m. ET because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Is China to blame for Solomon Islands unrest?

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Solomon Islands’ decision to switch its diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing has been blamed for arson and looting in the national capital Honiara, where protesters are demanding the prime minister’s resignation. Australian police, troops and diplomats are helping local police restore peace and order...
CHINA
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
The Hill

Ukrainian president accuses group of planning coup for next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused a group of individuals of planning to stage a coup next week. Zelensky warned of "internal challenges" facing Ukraine, beyond the growing tensions over Russia's buildup of forces near the Ukrainian border. "We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#List Price#Berkshire Hathaway#Hardwoods#Bath#Transportation#Laundry#Garage#Map#Seo
The Hill

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC News

Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous

WASHINGTON -- The polyp removed from President Joe Biden's colon last week was a benign, slow-growing but potentially pre-cancerous lesion that required no further action, his doctor said in a follow-up memo. The specimen, a tubular adenoma, was similar to one removed from Biden in 2008, Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor,...
CANCER
White Center Blog

White Center Blog

124
Followers
300
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for White Center, WA

 https://whitecenterblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy