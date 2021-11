New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Matchup Preview (11/22/21) In Monday Night Football’s primetime game, the 3-6 New York Giants head to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and the 6-3 Buccaneers. The Giants are coming off a bye week that has allowed them to prepare for a probable pass-heavy performance by the Bucs and as of Monday have gotten Saquon Barkley back on the practice field. The Bucs however are coming off of an egregious loss against the Washington Football Team, whose defense is third worst in the league in passing yards per game against them. Despite this, they kept Tom Brady to just 220 passing yards, his second lowest of the season.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO