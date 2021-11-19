ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How to Fight the Effects of a Sleep-Deprived Brain

By Ben Angel
MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntrepreneurs are a special kind of breed. We will work until all hours of the...

www.mysanantonio.com

studyfinds.org

Poor sleep can be devastating for a pre-teen’s brain

BOSTON, Mass. — Bedtime for adolescents is hardly ever fun. According to a new study, however, moms and dads apparently have the right idea when they make sure their kids are in bed at a reasonable hour. Scientists from Boston’s Children Hospital report inadequate sleep can be absolutely devastating for the developing pre-teen mind and potentially lead to memory, attention, and emotional problems later in life.
BOSTON, MA
arcamax.com

Sleep, stress or hormones? Brain fog during perimenopause

Often when people think of perimenopause, irregular periods and hot flashes come to mind. But some women may notice another symptom: brain fog. You’re reading a letter and suddenly realize your thoughts have drifted off and you need to start again. Or you draw a blank when you’re trying to remember someone’s name, or find yourself standing in a room, wondering what you came there to get.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
World Economic Forum

How anxiety is connected to our brain-body interactions

New research shows a link between anxiety and the brain's perception of the body's inner signals. Racing heart, rapid breathing, and sweaty palms are the brain's way of preparing for a possible threat. But for people with higher levels of anxiety, they can perpetuate a downward spiral. Using novel technology,...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Couple in damages fight over vaccine side effects

Kerry Hurt had a stroke two weeks after her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. She said her life has been "devastated" but still encouraged people to have the jab. The government said severe side effects as a result of Covid-19 vaccines were "very rare" A woman has described how...
RELATIONSHIPS
#Dopamine
Neuroscience News

How Salt Affects Blood Flow in the Brain

Summary: A new study reveals salt intake decreases blood flow in the hypothalamus as neurons activate. A first-of-its-kind study led by researchers at Georgia State reveals surprising new information about the relationship between neuron activity and blood flow deep in the brain, as well as how the brain is affected by salt consumption.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Recent Studies on Effects of Cannabis in the Prenatal Brain

Some females of child-bearing age do not perceive cannabis to be dangerous. Prenatal cannabis exposure is associated with impairments in physical and neurological development during infancy. The active ingredients in cannabis can easily cross into the placenta and act on fetal brain. Prenatal cannabis produces stronger hippocampal connections to the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Ugly Side Effects of Too Many Vitamins

Most of us learn pretty early—whether it's via an ice cream headache or pizza-party hangover—that it is indeed possible to get too much of a good thing. Unfortunately, as health-conscious adults, many of us are slow to realize the same lesson still applies. When it comes to vitamins and supplements, more doesn't mean better. Taking too many vitamins can have unpleasant or serious side effects, and some vitamins shouldn't be taken in supplement form at all. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Familiar Drink That Lowers Blood Pressure

People do not get enough of this in their diet. A glass of orange juice a day can help to lower blood pressure, studies find. Orange juice is rich in potassium, which has a powerful effect in lowering blood pressure. Bananas, green leafy vegetables, avocados and beans are also high...
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

Is It Good to Eat Oatmeal Every Day?

Yes, it is good to eat oatmeal every day considering its nutritional profile and health benefits, including weight control and heart-healthy effect. As a breakfast food and mid-meal snack, oatmeal is potentially a better option than the majority of foods available in the market. However, as with all other foods, moderation is the key to oatmeal consumption.
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

Signs and symptoms of a tooth infection spreading to the body

A tooth infection, or a tooth abscess, is a collection of pus and bacteria that forms inside the tooth or gum. to other areas of the body, and this can lead to serious and potentially life threatening complications. To reduce the risk of complications, a person should seek treatment for a tooth infection as early as possible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thedoctorstv.com

Woman Welcomes Baby after Uterus Transplant

The Doctors share the incredible story of a woman who welcomed a baby following a uterine transplant and the woman who donated her uterus to her. At 15, Chelsea learned her uterus never fully formed, something that affects 1 in every 5,000 women. She was told she would never be able to carry her own child. After unsuccessfully having a baby via a surrogate, Chelsea began researching the option of a uterine transplant, and she was determined to be a candidate for a study.
SCIENCE

