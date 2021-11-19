ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Game 17: Avalanche @ Kraken - Less Than 4 Goals

 6 days ago

Seattle has played 16 games so far this season. They have allowed 2 goals or less against only four times. Until they commit to team defense and stop trying to win 5-4 games they will not win many games this season simply because they lack the personnel to accomplish that. Tonight...

Oilers Get Big Win at Big Cost

The phrase "playoff-like" hockey gets thrown around too much for my liking but it would be hard to not describe the Oilers 2-1 win in the shootout last night as anything but a playoff-like game. The Jets and Oilers got in each others faces all night, big hits were thrown, both goaltenders were stellar (more on that in a bit) and neither team had an inch of space on the ice. It was by far the Oilers most complete defensive game of the season and while I don't expect every game to look like that one, in terms of their defensive zone play that needs to be the new standard. Edmonton battled hard for pucks, prevented most grade A chances from reaching the net and then were able to turn on their horses and move the other way.
The Hockey Writers

Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors: Pacioretty, Lehner, Brooks

In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, the team got a huge boost on Wednesday as Max Pacioretty was able to return to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 14. In other news, Mark Stone spoke on just how valuable Robin Lehner has been this season, despite his numbers not being what most had expected early on. Meanwhile, the team’s newest player in Adam Brooks, was able to pot his first goal of the season versus the Nashville Predators.
NBC Sports

Cowboys Trysten Hill punched Raiders John Simpson after game

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after the game. In a segment on ESPN, video was captured of Hill delivering a punch to Raiders guard John Simpson as the two teams mingled on the field after the game. The punch to Simpson sent his helmet flying off his head with Simpson and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby immediately moving to confront Hill in the aftermath.
3 Game Essentials | Minnesota at Kraken| Nov. 13

Understanding the forecheck, a key for Dave Hakstol's systems of play. Plus, Kraken scorers heating up and the surprise goals leader for Minnesota. Coach Dave Hakstol said Friday that since the season's first five-game road trip, his squad's "forecheck has generally been good for us." One exception was Thursday's loss against Anaheim, including a first period in which the Ducks outshot the Kraken 14 to 4.
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Pitlick scores 1st 3 NHL goals as Wild beat Kraken

SEATTLE — Rem Pitlick scored his first three NHL goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Saturday for their fifth win in six games. Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with about five minutes left, and Ryan Hartman had three assists for Minnesota. Cam Talbot had 28 saves.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blackhawks play the Kraken on 3-game win streak

Chicago Blackhawks (4-9-2, seventh in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-10-1, eighth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -151, Blackhawks +127; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into a matchup with Seattle as winners of three games in a row. The Kraken are 2-7-0 against Western Conference opponents....
Avalanche scores three power-play goals in win over Canucks

VANCOUVER — The Avalanche scored three power-play goals and got big games from center Nazem Kadri and defenseman Cale Makar to defeat the Vancouver Canucks for the second time in less than a week Wednesday night at Rogers Place. The Avs went 3-for-5 on the power play in a 4-2...
krakenchronicle.com

Kraken Drop Fifth Straight Game in Loss to Blackhawks

The Seattle Kraken lost their fifth straight game in a 4-2 home loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago picked up its fourth straight win under interim head coach Derek King and controlled this game throughout. The Blackhawks built a 1-0 lead in the first period, aided by their 8-3 shot advantage. The Kraken attempted to come back for the rest of the game, taking 30 shots over the next two periods but were unable to beat Marc-Andre Fleury until it was too late. Jared McCann and Yanni Gourde each scored with under 6 minutes to play, bringing the score to 3-2 for a brief time. The Hawks were able to cash in on an empty net to win their fourth consecutive contest.
CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings Boost Avs Back Up To The Top 10 Ahead Of Thanksgiving

(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are riding a 5-game win streak and coming off an exciting 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. That has placed positive notice back on the Avs, and at a time when the hockey team’s superstar is watching from the bleachers. Heading into the Thanksgiving week with a step ahead on the ice is always considered a notable measure of a team nearing the halfway mark of the NHL season. The CBS Sports pre-Thanksgiving NHL rankings boosted the Avs up three spots to put them at No. 10, as the league’s contenders come into focus. Alex Newhook of...
thednvr.com

DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Cale Makar & the Colorado Avalanche sink the Seattle Kraken in blowout win

The Colorado Avalanche THRASHED the Seattle Kraken in their first ever meeting. AJ, Rudo, and Blais go over what the Avalanche did right in order to win on the road against Seattle. Cale Makar had a vintage Cale Makar game where he completely took over. Darcy Keumper had a great game as well as he took a shut out all the way to the third period. Come join the fellas as they celebrate an Avalanche win!
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Avalanche build huge lead, take down Seattle Kraken

A crack rang through Family Sports Center on Tuesday as Andre Burakovsky’s stick met an untimely end on the bench of the practice facility. “Frustrated, for sure," he said. He was in better spirits before the weekend, scoring a pair of power-play goals as the visiting Colorado Avalanche crushed the...
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Avalanche rout Kraken after Bednar gets contract extension

No Nathan MacKinnon, no problem for the Colorado Avalanche. They are starting to get on a roll after a slow start and they were clicking on all cylinders on Friday night against the expansion Seattle Kraken. Leading the way was top defender Cale Makar as he logged 20 minutes of ice-time, scored two goals, added an assist, recorded six shots on goal and finished as a plus-three in the Avalanche’s 7-3 win. After a 1-3-0 start to the season the Avalanche are now 7-2-1 in their most recent 10 games. Makar is starting to get on a roll with Friday being his fifth multi-point game of the season. He is now averaging more than a point per game this season.
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Makar, Burakovsky score 2 goals each as Avs rout Kraken

SEATTLE — Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Andre Burakovsky scored two power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 7-3 on Friday. Darcy Kuemper had 25 saves and Nazem Kadri extended his points streak to eight games with two assists for Colorado. The Avalanche has won four consecutive games, outscored opponents 24-7 during that streak and is 6-1-1 in its past eight after starting 1-3.
hockeybuzz.com

Preds Return To Action In Montreal

Tonight the Preds finally return to action as they finish their road trip in Montreal after an extended break this week following the COVID-caused postponement on Thursday. The team will welcome back Nick Cousins to the lineup as he has been activated to the 23-man roster having been on IR. Cole Smith has been returned to Milwaukee as a result of Cousins' activation.
