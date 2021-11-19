ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'Time Flies' But We Still Have Ladyhawke

By Justin Moran
papermag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to create Ladyhawke's new album, Time Flies, the indie icon — whose eponymous 2008 debut is still a classic — needed to live a full, complicated life. Real name Pip Brown, the New Zealander got married to actress Madeleine Sami and gave birth to their daughter, Billie Jean, in...

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
theartsdesk.com

Album: Ladyhawke – Time Flies

“Time Flies” follows and this is a different beast – anthemic power pop that will have the audiences swaying with phone torches aloft. “Mixed Emotions” was written with Jono Sloan and Nick Littlemore of Empire of the Sun fame, and lord does it sound like it. It’s a tad too sugary for me but you can appreciate the meeting of minds in this synth-pop-fest. “Guilty Love”, performed with a another antipodean act, Broods, has a glam rock swagger and appears to be about switching one persuasion (Catholicism) for another (lesbianism). What works less well are the slower-tempo pieces like “Take It Easy Mama” which teeters towards Cindy Lauper territory. Nobody wants that. “Loner”, “Adam” and “Reactor” too, are just a bit too close to the middle of the road. Fortunately “Walk Away’ gets things back on track – sometimes a bit of sing-songy frippery is just the ticket. “Love is Blind” ends the album on a high note, reminding us of that sublime voice – distinctive and dreamy.
MUSIC
musicomh.com

Ladyhawke: “Everyone’s having to navigate this together at the same time. There was some comfort in that” – Interview

Pip Brown on comeback album Time Flies, pandemical collaborations, anxiety and depression, motherhood and video games. ‘Time flies!’ is the phrase that comes to mind when we realise that nearly a decade has passed since we last spoke to Ladyhawke, aka New Zealand singer-songwriter Pip Brown. That phrase just happens to be the title of her fourth album, into which she has poured a wide variety of recent life experiences. For in recent years Brown has become a mother, experienced a severe bout of post-natal depression, which she has shared with refreshing candour, and battled a skin cancer diagnosis. Along the way there has also been the small matter of a pandemic to navigate. Hooking up via Zoom, Pip is deep into the New Zealand evening while daylight has only just arrived for us.
MUSIC
The Independent

Gared O’Donnell death: Planes Mistaken for Stars singer dies aged 44

Gared O’Donnell, the singer and guitarist for post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars, has died aged 44.News of the musician’s death was announced by his band via their Instagram page. In August last year, O’Donnell told fans he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 oesophageal cancer. In a statement and GoFundMe campaign that coincided with O’Donnell’s announcement, the band’s manager said the cancer was inoperable.O’Donnell continued to be open with fans about his illness, regularly posting updates from the band’s Instagram page.“It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother,...
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Nick Ward on Being the 'PRINCESS' of His Relationship

The first release since his debut EP, Everything I Wish I Told You, Sydney-based Nick Ward's new single, "PRINCESS," is a return to emotional songwriting and storytelling — written about relationships and the complex desire to be "anything" for a lover. Ward shatters Australia's masculine, patriarchal values, by offering to "be the princess" or "play the queen," and opens up the "infinite aspects" of his own gender and identity in order to be a "devoted, malleable thing for someone else."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Littlemore
mxdwn.com

Ladyhawke Unveils New Glamorous Song “My Love”

This Friday, Nov. 19, Ladyhawke is releasing Time Flies on BMG. In anticipation of the album, the artist just shared a music video for “My Love,” a song that she described in a press release as “the feeling of being taken for granted, not listened to, ignored, and how that sort of love can fuel a fire inside.”
THEATER & DANCE
papermag.com

Cardi B Almost Collabed with BTS

This Sunday, Cardi B will be making her hosting debut at the 2021 American Music Awards, which will be happening live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. She's not exactly kicking it back, but this time, like us, she's going to have more time to watch the entire thing without worrying about an act of her own. And she said that she's pretty pumped to watch the awesome lineup of artists, including BTS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
papermag.com

BTS Wins Artist of the Year at the 2021 AMAs

The 2021 American Music Awards had an awesome lineup of artists including Chlöe, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and, of course, BTS. The band flew all the way to LA from Seoul, South Korea to attend the awards ceremony, and it seems the trip was well worth it.
MUSIC
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Emotions#Post Natal Depression#Clinical Depression#The New Zealander#Time#Broods
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLKY.com

'Precious angels': Conjoined twins born in Louisville pass away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A set of conjoined twins who defied the odds have passed away. Lakelyn and Laylie were born to Louisville’s Hickey family last month, weighing in at a total of just six pounds. Initially, doctors did not give the family much hope, but the little girls were able...
LOUISVILLE, KY
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy