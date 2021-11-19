'Time Flies' But We Still Have Ladyhawke

“Time Flies” follows and this is a different beast – anthemic power pop that will have the audiences swaying with phone torches aloft. “Mixed Emotions” was written with Jono Sloan and Nick Littlemore of Empire of the Sun fame, and lord does it sound like it. It’s a tad too sugary for me but you can appreciate the meeting of minds in this synth-pop-fest. “Guilty Love”, performed with a another antipodean act, Broods, has a glam rock swagger and appears to be about switching one persuasion (Catholicism) for another (lesbianism). What works less well are the slower-tempo pieces like “Take It Easy Mama” which teeters towards Cindy Lauper territory. Nobody wants that. “Loner”, “Adam” and “Reactor” too, are just a bit too close to the middle of the road. Fortunately “Walk Away’ gets things back on track – sometimes a bit of sing-songy frippery is just the ticket. “Love is Blind” ends the album on a high note, reminding us of that sublime voice – distinctive and dreamy.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO