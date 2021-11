In an interview with CBS Sports, Xavier Woods spoke about his successful month both with becoming WWE King of the Ring and being part of the G4 relaunch. Here are highlights:. On his successful month: “It feels like anything would when you’re actualizing a dream you’ve had since you were a child. It feels absolutely incredible. It’s one of those things that nobody can ever take from you and a moment that will be burned into your brain for the rest of eternity. I got to achieve something that not everybody gets to do. I believe I’m the 22nd King of the Ring. To me, we’re only in double digits so it’s really cool to be in line with such prestigious performers who have been able to win the crown. So, it’s just very surreal because this is the main thing I wanted out of my wrestling career. To finally have it is, I don’t know, kind of incredible. I’ve been having a great, great month. King of the Ring, G4 launching. It’s been pretty good.”

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO