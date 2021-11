This morning, the War On Drugs bassist David Hartley deserves some kind of special commendation. Every once in a while, my son will come downstairs in the morning wearing a tie-dyed shirt and some camo pants, and whenever he does this, I will tell him to go look in a mirror and be sure that’s what he really wants to wear. He’ll usually decide that he looks like a bleeding eyeball waiting to happen, and he’ll go put something else on. But last night, David Hartley went on TV wearing that very same tie-dye/camo situation, looking perfectly calm all the while. I think he pulled it off, too! Shout out to that guy!

