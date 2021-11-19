ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

By Selome Hailu
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu confirmed to Variety. He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name. “Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year...

