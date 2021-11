Some of the most exciting up-and-coming wine regions are in unexpected states like Michigan and Wisconsin. In the American wine-making world, it’s no secret that California gets all the glory and attention. Yet, unbeknownst to many, there is a plethora of other up-and-coming wine regions where travelers can tour, taste, and traverse vineyards with fewer crowds at a lower cost. Whether it’s Colorado proving it’s not just for craft beer or Tennessee showing it’s home to more than whiskey, these 14 states— including Utah, Georgia, New Jersey, and Texas—are hidden gem wine spots to have on your radar.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO