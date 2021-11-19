ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Project Runway

By Lauren Puckett-Pope
Elle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe Tried to Wear “Project Runway” Makeup Looks in Real Life | ELLE + Maybelline We Tried to Wear “Project Runway” Makeup Looks in Real Life | ELLE + Maybelline. There are myriad reasons why I’d make a terrible Project Runway contestant, but one is obvious: I’d spend entirely too much...

www.elle.com

Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Oprah Goes Sleek in Crystal-Embellished Pumps & Beige Suit for Interview With Adele

Adele’s return to the spotlight after releasing her latest album last month has garnered the world’s attention, including Oprah Winfrey. The talk show host interviewed the singer as a part of the CBS “Adele One Night Only” special, which included a performance from LA’s Griffith Observatory that aired Sunday, Nov, 14. For the on-screen sit-down, Winfrey went for a classy beige suit ensemble. She wore a cream-colored shirt with beaded detail running down the front. On top, she wore a linen blazer and pants in the same material. For footwear, the 67-year-old wore the perfect pumps. She matched her suit with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Project Runway's Nina Garcia Honored at the CFDA Fashion Awards

Bravo's Project Runway's very own Nina Garcia has much to celebrate. The fashion industry icon and ELLE editor-in-chief — who has been a judge on Project Runway since it launched in 2004 — recently took to the stage to accept the prestigious Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Award for Best Media.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Billy Porter Goes Bold in Blue While Wearing a Blue Suit, Matching Umbrella Hat and Black Platform Heels for AMAs

Billy Porter packed a bold punch with his vibrant America Music Awards attire. The “Pose” actor attended the star-studded awards show last night in Los Angeles, where he made a sleek but daring statement. For the ensemble, Porter sported a blue suit that featured loose but still structured tailoring. The jacket incorporated a slit cutout on the chest that added a little skin to mix while also having three distinct silver buttons placed around the piece. He accessorized the look with a matching umbrella hat, which brought the drama, and a host of different metallic rings. For the shoes, Porter donned a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
elpasoinc.com

Runway at the Museum: Iconic fashion designers on exhibit

A new exhibit at the El Paso Museum of Art showcases the work of some iconic fashion designers and fashion houses. “Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday,” is on display now through March 12 at the museum, 1 Arts Festival Plaza in Downtown. The exhibit, which was to open with a preview reception Friday, Nov. 12, is in the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Gallery and is organized by the McNay Art Museum.
EL PASO, TX
POPSUGAR

Anifa Mvuemba Debuts First-Ever Live Runway Show For Hanifa

Anifa Mvuemba, founder and designer of contemporary women's apparel line Hanifa, continues to raise the bar and carve out her own lane within the fashion industry. On Tuesday evening in the designer's hometown of Washington DC, over 400 guests gathered into the National Portrait Gallery to experience the debut of her fall '21 collection titled "Dream" in the brand's first-ever in-person runway show. Many of the guests in attendance were from DC and surrounding areas. Other notable guests in attendance included founder and designer of Pyer Moss Kerby Jean-Raymond, Black Fashion Fair founder Antoine Gregory, and the founder and designer behind Theophilio, Edvin Thompson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopSugar

Christian Siriano on Project Runway Season 19 and His Partnership With Pinterest TV

In the 13 years following his milestone as the youngest designer to ever win Project Runway, Christian Siriano has gone on to expand his already impressive résumé. His runway shows, known for pushing inclusivity forward (while indulging my colorway fantasies), have earned him celebrity endorsements and industry accolades, and in 2013, he became a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

A New Crop of Tiny Tops Are Taking Over the Runways

Think of the garb worn by the Tiger Beat set in the nineties and noughties, and images of button-ups worn open over with T-shirts and high-neck sweaters paired with blazers (looking at you, Backstreet Boys) come to mind. There are also rugby shirts and varsity sweaters in there somewhere, and perhaps a long-sleeve T-shirt poking out from beneath a short sleeve tee. Now, take all of these silhouettes, put them under a shrink ray and chop them so short they’re not just belly-baring, they expose the upper abs, too. This image is pretty much what’s happening right now on the runways. From cut-off cable knits at Miu Miu’s spring 2022 collection to mini button-ups at Jacquemus’s fall 2021, the latest crop of tiny tops is borrowed from the boys.
APPAREL
bravotv.com

How to Get a Gorgeous, Glowing Makeup Look That's Runway-Approved

It's no secret that Bravo's Project Runway serves up incredible beauty looks that continually complement the iconic fashion moments, and this week's Viewer’s Verdict, presented by Maybelline, provided beauty enthusiasts with 12 next-level makeup styles that featured the most striking details. While all the looks were stunning in their own ways, there was one duo that stole the votes. Anna Yinan Zhou and Bones Jones' makeup reigned supreme with both of their models flaunting the prettiest dewy finish.
MAKEUP
Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Costume Designer Janty Yates on Those Killer Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Looks

Costume designer Janty Yates was fortunate to have unprecedented access to the Gucci archives when she was planning the looks for “House of Gucci,” but the wardrobe for the Ridley Scott film also encompassed pieces from Yves Saint Laurent and several noted menswear tailors. Yates says the Gucci collection she saw was “exquisite but small,” since the Gucci Museum in Florence, Italy, was in the process of moving its archive. But she was still able to use accessories and close to 20 outfits to help build the film’s high-fashion designs. The rest of the looks were put together from scratch or pulled...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Plunging Dress and Matching Slingback Pumps at Salute to Freedom Gala

Meghan Markle made a bold style move while arriving with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. The Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet in a red halter-neck Carolina Herrera gown. The style featured a cinched waistline and thigh-high slit, as well as a deep neckline and flowing skirt. Markle accessorized simply, pairing the bold piece with diamond earrings and a poppy lapel pin. The dress’ shape and silhouette were a sharp departure from her typical reserved style, but still remained elegant. For footwear, Markle went the colorful route and wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
papermag.com

Hanifa Made Its Runway Show Debut in Washington D.C.

Straight off the heels of debuting their first shoe collection, Hanifa held their first-ever in-person show in Washington D.C. on November 16th. Showing at The National Portrait Gallery, founder and designer Anifa Mvuemba forgoed the traditional route of presenting in New York during Fashion Week. In choosing the American capital...
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Dances in 6-Inch Heeled Combat Boots With Her Cat in a Cinderella Gown

Kate Beckinsale and her pet both looked stylish in the actress’ latest Instagram post. The “Jolt” star was seen in a video dancing with her cat, Clive. While Clive wore a blue and pink gown reminiscent of “Cinderella,” her mother wore something a bit edgier. Beckinsale sported a red tank top with rips along the seam with a black tank top underneath. She paired it with black leggings that had zipper detailing along the ankle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Beckinsale added black lace-up combat boots with serious height, reaching at least 6 inches between...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cardi B Looks Ready for Business in a Baby Blue Suit and Cherry Red Stilettos

Cardi B is no stranger to complementary color clashing. The star meant business yesterday as she headed into an office building in New York in full formal attire. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper mixed primary and pastel color shades in a suit with a sky blue, double-breasted blazer featuring gold buttons on the cuff of the star’s sleeves; she also modeled a pair of matching trousers to complete the suit and paired the look with a bright red collared shirt. For footwear, the 29-year-old wore a pair of red pointed-toe pumps. The patent leather shoes featured a shiny exterior and high stiletto heels, set...
BEAUTY & FASHION

