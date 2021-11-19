ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Class 4A area round playoff reports: A look at this week’s Big Country Class 4A playoff action

By Evan Ren
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnyder 14, Graham 3 — For a full report on...

WDAM-TV

2 Pine Belt HS players selected as Class 3A, Class 4A Mr. Football

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt high school football players were selected as Mississippi Mr. Football recipients for the 2021 season Monday. The Mr. Football awards are made possible through a partnership with the New Orleans Saints, Mississippi High School Activities Association and the Mississippi Association of Coaches. Six...
COLUMBIA, MS
Fort Morgan Times

CHSAA state football playoffs: Quarterfinal results, top performers in Class 5A and 4A

Here’s how the quarterfinals played out in the Colorado high school football Class 5A and Class 4A state tournament. No. 1 Valor Christian (12-0) beat No. 9 Columbine (9-4), 17-7 at Valor Stadium: The Eagles, in pursuit of a ninth title, played their closest game all season as the Rebels (who lost 35-21 to Valor in Week 5) gave the 5A favorite a stiff test. Columbine recovered a fumble then scored on a long TD pass to go ahead 7-0 early, but Valor responded with 17 unanswered points, including Gavin Sawchuk’s 27-yard TD catch and Jordan Norwood’s short TD run. Sawchuk passed Christian McCaffrey for the most rushing yards in school history.
GAME STORY: Aubrey’s triple-option attack too much for Sweetwater

STEPHENVILLE — Friday night’s Region I-4A Division II area championship could not have started any better for the Sweetwater Mustangs at Tarleton Memorial Stadium against Aubrey. The Mustangs recovered a surprise onside kick to open the game and scored five plays later but after that it was all Chaparrals as...
Island Packet Online

Beaufort stops trick play, earns spot in Class 4A football semifinals

With Beaufort’s season in the balance, Bryce Lybrand wanted to make sure his team was ready for a game-deciding play,. So, the Beaufort coach called two timeouts as Myrtle Beach prepared for its potential go-ahead two-point conversion. And the Eagles were up to the task as they stopped the Seahawks late in the fourth quarter to win, 20-19, in the Class 4A Lower State playoffs.
BEAUFORT, SC
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland football coasts into Class 4A quarterfinals

The Loveland football team has grown quite accustomed to battling premier, next-level-bound talent. Division II, FCS, FBS. The Red Wolves have seen (and dominated) it all. Namely, when trouncing Palmer Ridge in 2020’s Class 4A championship for its second state title in three years, LHS overpowered a roster that boasted four Div. I signees on offense alone.
LOVELAND, CO
San Angelo LIVE!

PLAYOFF NEWS: Area Teams Advance to Round 2 of the Texas High School Playoffs this Week!

SAN ANGELO, TX – A number of local high school football teams survived the 1st round of the Texas high school playoffs over the last week. COVER1 has a list of area teams that received a gold ball Thursday and Friday. Just north of San Angelo up US Highway 87, a couple of area teams handled themselves very well in the 1st round. Defending State Champs, the Sterling City Eagles beat Hermleigh 56-42 and now have a date with Van Horn. The Desert Dwellers out on Interstate-10 won a nailbiter over the Garden City Bearkats 70-69. The Water Valley Wildcats blanked the Gorman Panthers 58-0 and…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Malvern Daily Record

4A State Football Playoffs 2021: Leopards victorious against DeWitt, 28-20; Dupree shines for 3TDs, Watson scores 1TD to advance Malvern to second round

DEWITT— A huge celebration kickoff on the road for the hometown Malvern Leopards (6-5, 4-3) after advancing to the second round of the 2021 Class 4A State Playoffs Friday. The No. 4 seed Leopards represented productively and defeated the No. 2 seed DeWitt Dragons 28-20 in the opening round of the 4A state football playoffs at Dragon Stadium.
MALVERN, AR
dequeenbee.com

De Queen boys win class 4A state cross country meet

HOT SPRINGS — De Queen won the boys class 4A state cross country meet Nov. 5 at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs. The runners knew the results before the coaches. The Leopards had all finished the race and were waiting for the digital scoreboard to display the points total. When the board lit up with the first four teams, it showed:
DE QUEEN, AR
allsportstucson.com

CDO only Southern Arizona 4A team in state playoffs as No. 12 seed

Canyon del Oro will have to carry the Southern Arizona banner into the 4A state playoffs as the only team from this area in the bracket. The Dorados, the No. 12 seed, will play at No. 5 Lake Havasu on Friday in the opening round. CDO, under 13-year coach Dustin...
HIGH SCHOOL
INFORUM

DGF's football playoff run comes to end in Class AAA quarterfinals

BUFFALO. Minn. — Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton entered Saturday's Class AAA quarterfinal game against Annandale as a solid, nine-win team that had won the Section 8AAA championship and was looking to finally get a shot to play for a state championship. But once again, the Rebels will have remember all the good times...
BUFFALO, ND
Houston Chronicle

Football: A look at Stratford and Memorial's area round playoff matchups

Stratford and Memorial both won their opening round playoff games. Here’s a look at their second round matchups. Stratford Spartans (10-1, No. 1 Division II seed from District 17-6A) vs. Katy Tigers (11-0, No. 1 Division II seed from District 19-6A) When and where: Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
Cullman Times

PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Good Hope takes down No. 4 Northside, advances to Class 4A quarterfinals

Good Hope is becoming familiar with playing football late into November. Ethan Anderson scored three touchdowns, Tanner Malin garnered two scores of his own, and the Red and White's ground attack lifted Good Hope to a 35-21 victory over No. 4 Northside in the Class 4A playoffs on Friday night — sending the Raiders to the quarterfinal round for the second time in four seasons.
GOOD HOPE, AL
myhorrynews.com

Camden shuts out Aynor in second round of Class 3A playoffs

Aynor coach Jason Allen was overcome with emotion as he addressed his seniors for the final time following the team’s 13-0 loss to Camden Friday night. “I’m sorry I couldn’t score for you tonight,” Allen said to his players, wiping tears away from his eyes. “I gave everything I had.”
CAMDEN, SC
Star-Tribune

Rock Springs, Sheridan are set to battle at War Memorial for Class 4A crown

It only makes sense that Sheridan would be standing in the way of Rock Springs winning its first state title in 19 years. While the Tigers have been the dominant force in Class 4A this season — they have the No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense — the Broncs have been the (blue and) gold standard in 4A since 2009. Sheridan is 6-2 in state title games at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium, which is once again hosting the Wyoming State High School Class Football Championships after a one-year absence.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
WCJB

Santa Fe wins Class 4A State Semifinal volleyball match

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After avenging their loss to Bishop Kenny in the Region Finals a week ago, the Santa Fe Raiders met the Academy of the Holy Names in a showdown with a spot in the Class 4A State Championship on the line. The battle between the Raiders and...
SANTA FE, FL

