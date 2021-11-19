Class 4A area round playoff reports: A look at this week’s Big Country Class 4A playoff action

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt high school football players were selected as Mississippi Mr. Football recipients for the 2021 season Monday. The Mr. Football awards are made possible through a partnership with the New Orleans Saints, Mississippi High School Activities Association and the Mississippi Association of Coaches. Six...
Here’s how the quarterfinals played out in the Colorado high school football Class 5A and Class 4A state tournament. No. 1 Valor Christian (12-0) beat No. 9 Columbine (9-4), 17-7 at Valor Stadium: The Eagles, in pursuit of a ninth title, played their closest game all season as the Rebels (who lost 35-21 to Valor in Week 5) gave the 5A favorite a stiff test. Columbine recovered a fumble then scored on a long TD pass to go ahead 7-0 early, but Valor responded with 17 unanswered points, including Gavin Sawchuk’s 27-yard TD catch and Jordan Norwood’s short TD run. Sawchuk passed Christian McCaffrey for the most rushing yards in school history.
STEPHENVILLE — Friday night’s Region I-4A Division II area championship could not have started any better for the Sweetwater Mustangs at Tarleton Memorial Stadium against Aubrey. The Mustangs recovered a surprise onside kick to open the game and scored five plays later but after that it was all Chaparrals as...
With Beaufort’s season in the balance, Bryce Lybrand wanted to make sure his team was ready for a game-deciding play,. So, the Beaufort coach called two timeouts as Myrtle Beach prepared for its potential go-ahead two-point conversion. And the Eagles were up to the task as they stopped the Seahawks late in the fourth quarter to win, 20-19, in the Class 4A Lower State playoffs.
The South Warren Spartans won 47-13 over the South Oldham Dragons in a Class 5A third-round state playoff game at South Warren High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The Spartans will travel to Woodford County next Friday for Class 5A state semifinals.
The Loveland football team has grown quite accustomed to battling premier, next-level-bound talent. Division II, FCS, FBS. The Red Wolves have seen (and dominated) it all. Namely, when trouncing Palmer Ridge in 2020’s Class 4A championship for its second state title in three years, LHS overpowered a roster that boasted four Div. I signees on offense alone.
SAN ANGELO, TX – A number of local high school football teams survived the 1st round of the Texas high school playoffs over the last week.
COVER1 has a list of area teams that received a gold ball Thursday and Friday.
Just north of San Angelo up US Highway 87, a couple of area teams handled themselves very well in the 1st round.
Defending State Champs, the Sterling City Eagles beat Hermleigh 56-42 and now have a date with Van Horn. The Desert Dwellers out on Interstate-10 won a nailbiter over the Garden City Bearkats 70-69.
The Water Valley Wildcats blanked the Gorman Panthers 58-0 and…
DEWITT— A huge celebration kickoff on the road for the hometown Malvern Leopards (6-5, 4-3) after advancing to the second round of the 2021 Class 4A State Playoffs Friday. The No. 4 seed Leopards represented productively and defeated the No. 2 seed DeWitt Dragons 28-20 in the opening round of the 4A state football playoffs at Dragon Stadium.
HOT SPRINGS — De Queen won the boys class 4A state cross country meet Nov. 5 at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs. The runners knew the results before the coaches. The Leopards had all finished the race and were waiting for the digital scoreboard to display the points total. When the board lit up with the first four teams, it showed:
BEND — After a defensive first half, Summit High School scored four times in the second half to pull away for a 37-19 win over the Roseburg High football team in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs Friday night. Summit quarterback Hogan Carmichael threw and ran for...
Canyon del Oro will have to carry the Southern Arizona banner into the 4A state playoffs as the only team from this area in the bracket. The Dorados, the No. 12 seed, will play at No. 5 Lake Havasu on Friday in the opening round. CDO, under 13-year coach Dustin...
BUFFALO. Minn. — Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton entered Saturday's Class AAA quarterfinal game against Annandale as a solid, nine-win team that had won the Section 8AAA championship and was looking to finally get a shot to play for a state championship. But once again, the Rebels will have remember all the good times...
Elizabeth Forward survived two second-half turnovers and a bad punt snap to pull out a 14-6 win over Freeport in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs Friday at Warriors Stadium. Elizabeth Forward (9-2) drove 79 yards on 13 plays on their final possession of the half and DaVontay...
Stratford and Memorial both won their opening round playoff games. Here’s a look at their second round matchups. Stratford Spartans (10-1, No. 1 Division II seed from District 17-6A) vs. Katy Tigers (11-0, No. 1 Division II seed from District 19-6A) When and where: Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m....
Good Hope is becoming familiar with playing football late into November. Ethan Anderson scored three touchdowns, Tanner Malin garnered two scores of his own, and the Red and White's ground attack lifted Good Hope to a 35-21 victory over No. 4 Northside in the Class 4A playoffs on Friday night — sending the Raiders to the quarterfinal round for the second time in four seasons.
Aynor coach Jason Allen was overcome with emotion as he addressed his seniors for the final time following the team’s 13-0 loss to Camden Friday night. “I’m sorry I couldn’t score for you tonight,” Allen said to his players, wiping tears away from his eyes. “I gave everything I had.”
It only makes sense that Sheridan would be standing in the way of Rock Springs winning its first state title in 19 years. While the Tigers have been the dominant force in Class 4A this season — they have the No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense — the Broncs have been the (blue and) gold standard in 4A since 2009. Sheridan is 6-2 in state title games at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium, which is once again hosting the Wyoming State High School Class Football Championships after a one-year absence.
Franklin County’s football team came into this season as the Class 4A state runner-up, and the Flyers cruised to victory in their first two games. Then came a string of three straight losses, equaling as many losses as FCHS had the previous two years combined. Turns out that stretch wasn’t...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After avenging their loss to Bishop Kenny in the Region Finals a week ago, the Santa Fe Raiders met the Academy of the Holy Names in a showdown with a spot in the Class 4A State Championship on the line. The battle between the Raiders and...
Comments / 0