Class 4A area round playoff reports: A look at this week’s Big Country Class 4A playoff action

It only makes sense that Sheridan would be standing in the way of Rock Springs winning its first state title in 19 years. While the Tigers have been the dominant force in Class 4A this season — they have the No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense — the Broncs have been the (blue and) gold standard in 4A since 2009. Sheridan is 6-2 in state title games at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium, which is once again hosting the Wyoming State High School Class Football Championships after a one-year absence.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 14 DAYS AGO