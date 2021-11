The Maroon Tide advanced to the second round of the 5A State Championships after beating the Hattiesburg Tiger 35-13 Friday night. “We played great and executed the game plan. They (Hattiesburg) came out and did some things we were familiar with them doing but our defense stepped up and made plays. Offensively we did what we were expected to, which was put the ball in the end zone,” said Maroon Tide Head Coad Cody Stogner.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO