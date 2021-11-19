New Jersey Wants Pretty Eyes for Christmas, Study Finds

In just one more day, Black Friday will be back for another year, as retailers seek to slash their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.What began as a one-day mega sale has since expanded into a weekend-long affair, running through to the following Monday, which is otherwise known as Cyber Monday. However, with every year that passes more retailers join the shopping bonanza and it begins earlier and earlier. Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowCase in point: Boots was one of the first major retailers to kick off its Black...

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO