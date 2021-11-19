ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polisario Chief Announces 'Escalation' In W.Sahara

By AFP News
 6 days ago
The head of the Western Sahara independence movement, the Polisario Front, said on Friday it had decided to step up military operations, a year after a ceasefire with Morocco collapsed. "The Sahrawi people has made up its mind and taken the sovereign decision to escalate its just war of...

