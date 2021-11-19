ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nike Air Force 1 Crater Continues To Dress Its Swoosh With Subtle Patterns

By Michael Le
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow more than ever, the importance of sustainability can’t be undercut. Nike, even prior to their “Move to Zero” initiative, has been well-aware of this, bringing to light FlyLeather, Grind, and much, much more. And following their recent string of “Next Nature” offerings, the...

The Nike Air Max Plus Recolors Its Gradient With Yellow And Teal

Following a duo of “AMRC” entries, the Nike Air Max Plus is changing up its gradient, swapping out the usual “Sunset” tones for a mix of yellow and teal. The two shades dress the TPU cage of the shoe, gradating ever-so-subtly as they meet in the middle of each bar. Behind, the hexagon-patterned synthetic is clad in a dark black, allowing both the aforementioned and the silver-filled, yellow-outlined Swoosh to stand out. Below, the mudguard and parts of the midsole are similarly bereft of color, while the plate deviates in complement to the palette’s louder hues.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max Penny 1 ‘Home’ Returning in 2022

After news broke that the ‘Orlando’ pair will return in 2022, there is another Nike Air Max Penny 1 releasing. Made famous by Penny Hardaway, the OG ‘Home’ will be available once again in 2022. Originally launched in 1995, this will be the first time the ‘Home’ iteration will retro....
RETAIL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Surprisely Releases the Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’ Early on SNKRS

Jordan Brand gave sneaker fans a head start on their holiday shopping when a surprise drop of the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” hit the SNKRS app yesterday. For those who missed out on copping a pair, not all hope is lost. The sportswear brand confirmed via the app at the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is launching again in full-family sizing next month, but for fans who are interested in adding a pair to their rotation now, sizes for the acclaimed style are currently available in the secondary marketplace. On StockX, for instance, the Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is reselling at...
APPAREL
BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Midnight Navy"

It’s been 30 years since Tinker Hatfield unleashed his design for the iconic Air Jordan 6 model, and 2021 has brought us some striking colorways for its anniversary celebrations. However, it appears as though the classic silhouette will be carrying over its momentum into the new year as the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” will finally be making its glorious return to the shelves. The last time this colorway dropped was in 2000, and it hasn’t seen a retro comeback since.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 6 ‘Red Oreo’ Launching Summer 2022

Jordan Brand will revisit the Oreo theme on the Air Jordan 6, but with a twist. A part of the Summer 2022 launches, we have the Air Jordan 6 ‘Red Oreo’ that is sure to turn some heads. Currently, images of this Air Jordan 6 have yet to leak. However,...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Ceeze Gives the Air Jordan 1 High a "DuckBoot" Treatment

Known for its vast amount of custom sneakers, New York design studio Ceeze whipped up a new Air Jordan 1 High dubbed as the “DuckBoot.” The company has established itself in the world of streetwear with elevated bespoke sneakers which led to collaborations with brands such as the Tokyo-based boutique AND SQUARE for an all-over animal patterned Balenciaga Triple S and North Carolina-based aircraft recycler Aircraft Solutions USA Inc. to reimagine the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten” with airplane trash. Due to the massive inflow of sneakers, the studio also recently produced bags out of leftover uppers of sneakers.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 13 ‘Brave Blue’ Debuts Summer 2022

2022 will have many surprises from Jordan Brand, which includes some original low-tops made into highs. One of the pairs on the calendar is the Air Jordan 13 ‘Brave Blue’, which will debut during the warmer months. We saw this pair release twice as a low, and this will be...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Zoom Separate Wows With Multi-colored Soles

Having already launched in Asia, the Jordan Zoom Separate has recently teased additional colorways to its inaugural “Black/White/Sky Grey/Gym Red” style. The latest option also favors a monochromatic arrangement, but couples it with an eye-catching “Multi-Color” outsole. Inspired by the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić, the sneaker features a low-cut trim,...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Nike's Latest Dunk High Is a Golden Honey Dream

Continuing to add more colorways to its Dunk lineup, Nike‘s Dunk High is set to drop in “University Gold.”. The mudguards, lacing system, tongue tag and inner lining arrive in a golden honey hue, while the Swoosh is dressed in a classic gold tone. To make “University Gold” the highlight of this upcoming iteration, the base, high-top collar and midsole boast a clean white shade. The striking orange outsoles round off the footwear style.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike’s “3D Swoosh” Pack Now Includes The Air Max Plus

Away from high-profile collaborations, NIKE, Inc. is constantly experimenting with some of the most iconic silhouettes in its roster. Recently, the Nike Air Max Plus appeared in a muted colorway accompanied by statement-making details. Having debuted in 1998 as a Foot Locker-exclusive, the aforementioned model introduced Tuned Air-cushioning to the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 “Animal Instinct”

Home to iconic colorways like the “Concord” and “Space Jam,” the Air Jordan 11 is not often one to embrace its wild side. However, come next month, this will change as the silhouette joins the brand’s long-running “Animal Instinct” collection. Following an in-hand reveal earlier in the week, the pair...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Doubles Down On Their Double-Swooshed Air Force 1

Over-branding is not uncommon throughout Nike’s GRs. Only a couple years ago, the brand went heavy on their Swoosh, multiplying it across their most classic silhouettes. And though not quite as busy, they maintain the same energy with this version of the Air Force 1, presenting the logo twice in one fell swoop.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Take a Peek at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid in Black

Following a preview of the white edition, images of the Off-White™ x Air Force 1 Mid in black have surfaced on the internet. The reimagined Blazer Low collaboration constructed in a similar color scheme has also been unveiled and is reported to drop sometime next year along with the new pairs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 11 Goes Wild for Black Friday

The Air Jordan 11 is receiving a stylish makeover with an animal print release in a women’s size run. Available for purchase on Black Friday, the shoe features a black nubuck upper and pony hair overlay that combines tiger, leopard and cheetah prints. Red metallic branding throughout completes the design.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Crystal-Covered Low Top Sneakers

Luxury Austrian jewelry brand Swarovski has once again teamed up with Nike to release the Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Low, a crystal-clad version of the iconic sneaker. Dressed with striking removable overlays, the collaboration sees the classic Air Force 1 presented in a nearly unrecognizable form. The coverings, which are draped over the majority of the sneaker, feature a unique plastic pattern that is paired with a variety of Swarovski crystals. In addition, the stylish overlays are screwed down into the sneaker and can be removed by wearers using a matching 'NIKE AIR FORCE 1' screwdriver.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

The Complete Guide to Nike Air Vapormax Plus

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus debuted at retail in 2018. However, its origin story dates back decades prior. Inspired by the illustrious Nike Air Max Plus from 1998, the Air VaporMax Plus proves just how modern technology can uplift iconic ideas. Famously, the original Air Max Plus debuted at retail in 1998 and never left the shelves for more than 20 years to follow, always stocked in concurrent colorway or updated retro form in some corners of the world. Essentially, the roots of the Air Max Plus date back to 1997 when Nike footwear designer Sean McDowell had arrived at the brand....
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 12 “Royalty” Releases Tomorrow

Built atop an icon-rich history, the Jumpman often relies on their past, bringing back releases that first debuted in the late 80s or 90s. But more recently, the brand’s taken a slightly different approach as they’ve added twists to many a classic. Here, the Air Jordan 12 “Royalty” provides the perfect example of this, its colorway a subtle riff on the “Taxi.”
GOLD
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Flexes Its Wild Side With Leopard Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 90 has become arguably the most popular sneaker donning visible Air-cushioning since debuting 31 years ago. While no longer in the midst of a milestone anniversary celebration, Tinker Hatfield’s design continues to emerge in compelling makeups. Case in point: a women’s-exclusive colorway featuring leopard-like patterns on the profile swooshes.
APPAREL

