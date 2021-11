After fleeing the sunshine state, former New York Jets running back Zac Stacy has been captured by police in Florida by the Orlando Police on Thursday night. According to the New York Post, Stacy is being held without bail. On Thursday morning, according to reports by New York Daily News reporter Dennis Young, "Zac Stacy, a former Jets running back, violently assaulted his ex-girlfriend on Saturday, punching her in the head and then throwing her against a television and their son’s chair. The woman said Stacy was visiting her and their five-month-old son, who can be seen in the video."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO