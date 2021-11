Driven by firsthand experience, founder Julie Kring is passionate about answering one question: How do we protect what remains of the natural world while reimagining how to limit harmful influence on it? With a degree in biochemistry and work experience at NASA and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, Kring founded Khepra to provide a solution to the impact industrialization has had on natural resources. Khepra has created breakthrough technology to efficiently convert waste into petrochemical alternatives, changing the future of fuel and enabling businesses to improve sustainability.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO