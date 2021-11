By Jermont Terry, Chris Tye, and Clare Hymes CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — After a Georgia jury found three white men guilty of murder in the death last year of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger, CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said Wednesday that the defendants’ claim of self-defense in the case was inappropriate and “outrageous” from a legal standpoint. Travis McMichael, who fired the fatal shots, was convicted on all counts, including the charge of malice murder. His father Gregory McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted of felony murder and other charges. “This case this week in Georgia was an...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO