Lakers: Stephen A. Smith Rips Into Anthony Davis For His Poor Performance

The Lakers lost another tough one to the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. And while they did put up a good fight, they ultimately fell to 8-8 on the year and watched Giannis drop 47 points on them.

That led to a lot of questions about Anthony Davis after the game. Frank Vogel was clearly frustrated, but he seemed to have more of an issue with the lack of foul calls. AD did not go to the line once in the contest.

Stephen A. Smith went in a different direction with it. The vocal NBA analyst blasted AD's performance against the Bucks and seemed to shoulder a lot of the loss on The Brow.

Shameful performance by Anthony Davis. Bottom line, it's very very simple. Giannis cannot attack the basket with that level of fervor, drop 47 on you, and you answer with 18 when you're supposed to be a superstar in this league. With or without LeBron James, you have to answer the call. And tonight, AD did not answer the challenge that Giannis clearly threw in his direction.

Giannis did seem to find himself at the basket far too often to possibly hope for a Lakers win in that one. Davis put up just 18 points in 37 minutes and seemed to draw a lot of the attention all night.

It didn't help that essentially every other Lakers starter struggled to get anything going with the exception of Talen Horton-Tucker. Not having LeBron James in the lineup is always going to hurt, but AD certainly needs to step things up.

Shooting a career-low in three-point range more turnovers isn't helping either.