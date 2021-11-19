Home For The Holidays Returns To Roberson

DENVER (CBS4) – The Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park opens for a new season Wednesday. Skating there is free, but participants must bring their own skates or rent a pair at the park. (credit: CBS) The rink is located off the 16th Street Mall, between 16th and 17th along Arapahoe Street. Skate rentals cost $7 for kids 12 and under, and $9 for those 13 and older. Colorado 4th graders get free rentals for the 2021-2022 season. (credit: CBS) The rink is scheduled to stay open until February 20, after being closed last year due to COVID. “We’re so excited to be able to bring an outdoor event like this where there’s air, we don’t have to worry about wearing masks, and people can enjoying being outside with their family and friends, either before or after they get dinner, coffee, go holiday shopping,” said Josh Schneider, Senior Director of Marketing for the Downtown Denver Partnership. For information on hours and event schedules visit the Downtown Denver Rink website.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO