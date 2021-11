For many, this is the time of year when we take time to pause and reflect on what we are grateful for. While the last 20 months have been challenging to say the least, the ways in which we, as a school community, chose to face adversity matters a great deal for the health of our school. What I am grateful for is the ways in which we can express our gratitude and care for each other through respectful discourse and with a problem solving spirit. There are many things for which we have no control; what we do have control over is the ways in which we treat each other, hold each other up and show empathy and kindness.

