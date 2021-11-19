Guy’s Deli retains Joe’s Pizza staff, pizza recipes

The Avon restaurant has found a way to turn your favorite Italian dish into an enormous pizza pie. Located in Avon, Antica Italian Kitchen offers a simple yet refreshing menu consisting of Italian classics ranging from spaghetti pomodoro to house-made Kobe beef meatballs. However, the showstopper on the menu brings a bit of a twist to an old favorite: The Chicken Parmesan Pizza ($29) shucks the crust and replaces it with pounded, ground white chicken fried and topped with San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan and arugula. Owner Fadi Daoud of Heck’s fame explains that the pizza is simple and delicious but takes a lot of preparation to make: Nearly a pound of chicken is ground, seasoned and shaped into a “crust” for each pie before it’s fried. “Most people like Italian food because of how simple and flavorful it is,” says Daoud. 35568 Detroit Road, Avon, 440-517-0096, anticacleveland.com.
