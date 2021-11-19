ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guy’s Deli retains Joe’s Pizza staff, pizza recipes

By Tyler Schneider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nov. 13, Kelly’s Westport Inn announced that KCK’s Guy’s Snacks would be the new tenants of what was formerly Joe’s Pizza Buy the Slice starting in December. In a classy show of Westport solidarity, the new Guy’s Deli will retain all employees...

