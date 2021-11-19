Judge orders 2 ophthalmologists to pay $170M for false claims violations

A federal judge has ordered two lawyers to pay almost $187,000 in legal fees over what he called their “frivolous” lawsuit challenging the 2020 election.“They are experienced lawyers who should have known better,” Magistrate Judge N Reid Neureiter wrote in a facebook-others/abcbfd25-4a22-43da-8837-c17bc83b8b72/?itid=lk_interstitial_manual_5">scathing order. “They need to take responsibility for their misconduct.”The two Colorado attorneys, Gary Fielder and Ernest John Walker, filed a class-action lawsuit last December charging that Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, and various public officials had conspired to steal the election from former president Donald Trump.Judge Neureiter called the case so “unverified” that it should never have been...
