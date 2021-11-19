ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge orders 2 ophthalmologists to pay $170M for false claims violations

By Alia Paavola
beckershospitalreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo ophthalmologists and their eye clinic were ordered to pay more than $170.5 million for fraudulently billing Medicare for the evaluation and treatment of glaucoma, the Justice...

HOUSTON, TX

