Lucid Stock Cools After A Run To Near All-Time High Territory

torquenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRollercoaster ride continues for Lucid stock fuelled by announcements made during the manufacturer's Q3 earnings call. Lucid's stock price has seen its fair share of the volatility affecting the rest of the EV market in the past couple of days. From a high watermark of $56.31 at close on Tuesday LCID...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

Investor's Business Daily

Academy Sports Stock In Buy Range After Nearly 300% Run; Earnings Due Shortly

Academy Sports & Outdoor (ASO) continues to build out its nationwide chain of sports and outdoor products stores, featuring gym equipment, apparel, fishing tackle and other items. Its stock has kept pace, rising nearly fourfold from a 12.99 close on Oct. 2, 2020, its first day trading after its IPO, to a 50.14 close on Nov. 19 this year. Academy Sports stock is currently trading within a buy range with its third quarter earnings report due Dec. 10.
torquenews.com

Alpha Speed Lucid Air Hits 235 MPH In Testing

The Lucid Air's engineers, rife with bold and pioneering spirit, decided to remove the Alpha Speed Prototype's software speed limiter and really let it stretch its legs. The result is documented in the video below: a eyewatering V-max of 235.44 mph. Happy Thanksgiving everybody! While you're slowing down for the...
decrypt.co

ConstitutionDAO’s PEOPLE Token Hits All-Time High Days After Shutting Down

United States Constitution, rolled in a scroll on a vintage American flag and rustic wooden board. Image: Shutterstock. ConstitutionDAO’s PEOPLE token rallied by nearly 200% in the last 24 hours before hitting a new all-time high of $0.033. The price has already dipped significantly over the last couple of hours.
Investor's Business Daily

Synchrony Stock Climbs Into Top 20% Of All Stocks After 300% Run Higher; Is This Credit Card Behemoth Ready For Another Lap?

Stocks of banks and other financials are in vogue again as interest rates begin to climb, lifting profits for that sector. Private label credit card giant Synchrony Financial (SYF) partners with Amazon.com (AMZN) and other retailers, and stands to benefit as the rising tide lifts all boats. On Wednesday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Synchrony stock climbed to 81, up from 78 the day before.
State
Arizona State
torquenews.com

Step Inside Lucid's State-Of-The-Art Arizona Factory And Watch Airs Being Built

Lucid's Advanced Manufacturing Plant-1 is a marriage of advanced robotics and human craftsmanship. Take a look at the steps that each Lucid Air takes on its journey through the AMP-1 manufacturing process as we tag along with CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson as he pretends, for our benefit, not to be familiar with every tiny detail of the Air's production journey.
Investor's Business Daily

W.R. Berkley Stock Defies Market Consolidation, Hits All-Time High, Earns Key Rating Hike

W.R. Berkley (WRB), a New England insurance company, is putting up strong numbers. As a result, on Tuesday Berkley stock's Relative Strength Rating improved to 75, up from 67 a day earlier. Also on Tuesday, Berkley stock rose 2.6% to an all-time high 84.68. That's in contrast to the rest of the market, which was mostly retreating for much of the day, especially tech companies.
Benzinga

Why Tesla's Stock Looks Headed For All-Time Highs

On Monday, Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter "at least 50%" of (his) tweets were made on a porcelain throne. MIT research scientist Rex Fridman responded to say “so then Twitter is a game of thrones,” to which Musk replied with a laughing-out-loud emoji. Fridman’s quip,...
MarketWatch

Longeveron stock vaults to another all-time high

Longeveron shares jumped 117% to $21.62 on Monday to their highest level since the company went public in February at $10 a share. The stock has been rising sharply since Thursday, when the biotechnology company said its Lomecel-B for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in infants (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) affecting about 1,000 babies a year was granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration. The stock catapulted 120% on Thursday and continued rising on Friday and Monday. Prior to the announcement, the stock's highest price was about $8.45 a share on March 11 and a low of $2.84 a share earlier this year. Volume on the stock hit 98 million shares on Monday, compared to its average daily volume of 110,000 shares. Even with the share price boost, Longeveron's market cap remans small at about $192 million.
The Motley Fool

Why EV Stocks Lucid and Rivian Jumped Today

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) climbed 17% and 4%, respectively, on Friday after a leading analyst highlighted the staggering growth potential of the electric vehicle (EV) market. So what. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated his buy rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). He now sees the EV industry...
The Apple Maven

Apple Car Drives AAPL To All-Time High And Most Valuable Stock

On November 18, the stars aligned for Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report. Driven by one of the buzz phrases of the moment, “autonomous vehicles”, shares of the Cupertino company reached two key milestones at once: (1) all-time high on the share price and (2) most valuable company in the world once again.
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Drops 200 Points As Nasdaq Hits New High; Lucid, Rivian Stocks Rev Up

Stocks were mixed midday Friday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200 points but the Nasdaq extended its gains. The Nasdaq rose 0.7%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.2% and the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.5% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 slipped 0.6%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE and lower on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Thursday.
investmentu.com

Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy?

Electric vehicles are becoming more popular, seemingly by the week. With major climate initiatives coming out of the COP26 conference and Joe Biden’s infrastructure package, there is even more reason to be confident about EVs going forward. And Lucid Group (Nasdaq: LCID) stock might be a name worth adding to your portfolio.
Benzinga

Rivian, Lucid, Tesla See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart Today

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Thursday, while Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN), Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Canoo Inc. (NASADAQ: GOEV) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Graphics chipmaker Nvidia is seeing the highest interest on...
The Motley Fool

Lucid Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Lucid stock has stunned the markets with its recent performance. Lucid's first electric car just won a prestigious automotive industry award. However, Lucid is also a risky startup in a complex and highly competitive business. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) one of the hottest electric...
