Vehicle-to-vehicle charging has been a white whale for EVs, but Ford says it's figured it out. The upcoming 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup will be a game changer, for sure. Promising the capability people have come to expect from the best-selling F-150 while also introducing battery-electric performance (and its pros and cons) to a traditional fanbase will be no small feat. However, Ford has a trick up its sleeve that may finally persuade truck owners to go electric: The F-150 Lighting will be able to charge other F-150 Lightnings.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO