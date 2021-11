OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington has officially launched WA Verify, an online tool to help people prove their COVID-19 vaccination status on the go. Many venues and restaurants in King County now require proof of vaccination, and while 74.3% of the population is vaccinated, they still need to prove it. Normally, that comes in the form of a COVID-19 vaccine card or a copy of it, a printout of medical records from a health provider, a certificate from MyIR Mobile, and now, a record and QR code on the WA Verify website.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO