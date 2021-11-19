ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danvers, MA

Swastika Found In Danvers Middle School Bathroom For Second Time In Two Weeks

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

DANVERS (CBS) — For the second time in two weeks, a swastika has been found in a student bathroom at Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers.

Danvers School Superintendent Lisa Dana said that a new swastika was found in a bathroom by students on Thursday.

Last week, two swastikas, along with homophobic and racist statements, were found in a student bathroom at the school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iky0j_0d28ITsB00

A swastika was found in a bathroom at Holten Richmond Middle School. (WBZ-TV)

School administrators and police are investigating the latest incident.

“At this time, we do not know who did this or why,” Dana said in a statement. “We condemn this hate crime and want to be clear that this type of hateful and discriminatory behavior has no place at Holten Richmond Middle School or in any Danvers public school.”

Dana added that the middle school was having meetings with students on Friday to educate them on what the swastika stands for.

The school will be providing counseling to any students who need it.

Several noteworthy incidents pertaining to hate speech and anti-semitism have popped up this month at Danvers Public Schools.

Along with the recent incidents at Holten Richmond Middle School, an independent investigator’s report was released earlier this month to the public about a boy on the Danvers High School hockey team who told authorities about racial, homophobic, and anti-Semitic hazing rituals in the team locker room at their home rink two years ago.

While the report concluded that there wasn’t enough evidence to bring any criminal charges, Dana and the Danvers School Committee said they “fell short” in letting the public know about the allegations.

