Lamar Jackson Back at Practice, Ready for Bears

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After missing the previous two practices because of an illness, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday and is fully ready to face the Chicago Bears in Week 11.

"It was probably the weather change, though," Jackson said. "That probably did that to me. So, I’m good though, because usually, I don’t get sick, for real. I don’t get sick, for real. I used to eat my Flintstone’s vitamins when I was a little kid, so my immune system should be good.”

In addition, Marquise Brown (thigh) and Rashod Bateman (illness) also were back on the practice field and should be ready to play Sunday.

Jackson ranks eighth in the NFL with 2,447 yards passing with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jackson also ranked seventh among all players with 639 yards rushing with another two scores. Baltimore is 36-10 with Jackson as its regular-season starter.

Brown is also enjoying the best year of his career. He leads the Ravens in targets (82), receptions (52), yards (719), and touchdowns (6). Brown is doing a much better job getting extra yards after he catches the ball. His 21 receiving touchdowns since then are the league’s third most. Brown has shown that he can be a true No. 1 wide receiver over the first half of the season.

After missing the first five games of the season, Bateman has become one of the Ravens most dangerous wide receivers. He has 18 receptions, 15 of which have gained a first down through his first four games. The 15 first down receptions are the most by a Ravens’ rookie through the first four games of a career, while his 18 catches tie Marquise Brown in 2019 for the most by a Ravens’ rookie through the first four games of a career.

Here is the Ravens full injury report:

The Ravens' offense is coming off its most disappointing performance of the season in a 22-10 loss to the Dolphins in Week 10.

Jackson was sacked four times and absorbed seven quarterback hits.

"We’ve got to move on. We’ve got to move on," Jackson said. "There’s a lot of season left to play, and each game is a playoff game to us right now. We want to win it all, we want to win every game, and it starts with the Chicago Bears. We’ve got to go in there – because those guys are hungry as well – and we’ve got to play football. That’s it.”.