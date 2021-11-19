Injury Report: Warriors rule out Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. vs. Pistons on Friday

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

To end a four-game road swing, the Golden State Warriors will be without four key contributors on Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

After a fiery comeback on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. against the Pistons.

Curry is coming off 37- and 40-point scoring performances in Golden State’s previous two games on the road trip with nine 3-pointers in each game. Curry is being ruled out with a left hip contusion. Curry was injured while attempting to take a charge against Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden on Tuesday.

The Warriors are likely being extra cautious with Curry before opening a three-game homestand that consists of matchups with the Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

With Curry out, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins will lead Golden State’s offense against the Pistons on Friday. Gary Payton II, Damion Lee, Moses Moody and Chris Chiozza could see an extended role in the backcourt against Cade Cunningham and the Pistons.

Green will miss Friday’s game with a right thigh contusion. Porter Jr. has been listed as sitting because of left foot injury management. For the second consecutive game, Iguodala has been ruled out. Iguodala missed Thursday’s game with a rest day; he has been listed with right knee soreness on Friday.

Steve Kerr will likely empty his bench with four core players out of the rotation against the Pistons. The No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Jonathan Kuminga, could see his season-high in minutes on Friday night.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. PT on Friday in Detroit.

