ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Injury Report: Warriors rule out Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. vs. Pistons on Friday

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6N5H_0d28FX0m00
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

To end a four-game road swing, the Golden State Warriors will be without four key contributors on Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

After a fiery comeback on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. against the Pistons.

Curry is coming off 37- and 40-point scoring performances in Golden State’s previous two games on the road trip with nine 3-pointers in each game. Curry is being ruled out with a left hip contusion. Curry was injured while attempting to take a charge against Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden on Tuesday.

The Warriors are likely being extra cautious with Curry before opening a three-game homestand that consists of matchups with the Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

With Curry out, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins will lead Golden State’s offense against the Pistons on Friday. Gary Payton II, Damion Lee, Moses Moody and Chris Chiozza could see an extended role in the backcourt against Cade Cunningham and the Pistons.

Green will miss Friday’s game with a right thigh contusion. Porter Jr. has been listed as sitting because of left foot injury management. For the second consecutive game, Iguodala has been ruled out. Iguodala missed Thursday’s game with a rest day; he has been listed with right knee soreness on Friday.

Steve Kerr will likely empty his bench with four core players out of the rotation against the Pistons. The No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Jonathan Kuminga, could see his season-high in minutes on Friday night.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. PT on Friday in Detroit.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s wife: Christina Gutierrez

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Harden
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Damion Lee
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Otto Porter
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Gary Payton Ii
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#The Detroit Pistons#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Toronto Raptors#Portland Trail Blazers#Twitter#Golden State#Warriors Wire
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Chef Stephen Curry cooks brother Seth Curry with insane three during Warriors vs 76ers matchup

There are no doubts in stating that both Stephen Curry and brother Seth Curry are two phenomenal shooters in the modern-day NBA but the former has fetched a far superior name for himself leading the Golden State season after season. Moreover, these two can be regarded as one of the most iconic duos in the league, giving fans a great brother-matchup during Warriors vs 76ers showdown.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons On Golden State: "The ‘F–k You’ Warriors Are Back."

After an amazing and historic five-year stretch, the Golden State Warriors were practically unrecognizable for the past few seasons, failing to even make the playoffs since their 2019 Finals appearance. But, this season, they've played with the same fire they had during the height of their powers years ago, and...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Top 10 NBA Players With The Best Three-Point Percentage Of All Time: Steve Kerr Tops The List, Seth Curry Is 2nd, Stephen Curry Is 7th

We are currently in the three-point era of basketball, where teams and players want to hoist up as many good-quality threes as possible. The idea is simple: the three-point shot puts the most points on the board and more attempts mean more points. That is why sharpshooters are paid a massive premium in today’s game because spacing and relaxed defensive rules allow for better ball movement and quality looks from the perimeter. The presence of shooters also allows the paint to be more open, allowing for easy buckets at the rim.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy