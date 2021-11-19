Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks odds, picks and prediction

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Stars took on two opponents Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center. One the ice, they faced off against the Edmonton Oilers. But they also took on something that has touched many families, including ours here at CBS 11. It was Hockey Fights Cancer Night for the Stars and the rest of the NHL. Our friend, and former colleague, Dallas Cowboys radio analyst Babe Laufenberg dropped the puck in honor of his son, Luke, who passed away in 2019 after a tough battle with Leukemia. “I’m excited to do it, excited to do it in Luke’s name and Luke’s honor,” Laufenberg explained. “Quite honestly, I will be dropping the puck for not only Luke tonight, but every kid out there battling cancer, and every family battling cancer with their child.” Money raised through the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative goes to the American Cancer Society. The Stars beat the Oilers 4-1.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO