NBA

Warriors vs. Pistons: 10 prop bets for Friday's game

By Nick Schwartz
 7 days ago
Fresh off a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback in Cleveland on Thursday night, the Warriors will finish the road back-to-back on Friday in Detroit. Steph Curry scored 40 points and hit nine 3-pointers against the Cavs, making it the fourth game this month he has hit nine or more 3s.

Friday’s game will start at 4 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Detroit. You can see our prediction and best bet for the game here.

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Warriors-Pistons showdown at Little Caesars Arena.

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

Over/Under: How many combined points+rebound+assists will Draymond Green have?

