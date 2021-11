The holidays are upon us and now is the time to snag those festive pajamas and sweaters for our pups. And Baby Yoda is the star of this one from Disney. Right now, Shop Disney is making sure that our pets can get their very own Disney gear – from Spirit Jerseys to toys – there is something for every pup (or cat). But right now, we are on the hunt for the perfect holiday pajamas. And that’s where the cutest Baby Yoda pajamas we have seen yet come into the picture!

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO