ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse reacts to not guilty verdict

KTVU FOX 2
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Rittenhouse became visibly emotional as a member of the Wisconsin jury...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVU FOX 2

Guilty verdicts in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. Oakland-based civil rights attorney Adante Pointer joined KTVU News and provided a deeper look on the verdict.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
KTVU FOX 2

Ahmaud Arbery murder trial: Reaction to guilty verdict floods social media

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga - Reaction to the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial flooded social media minutes after the jury’s decision was announced Wednesday afternoon. Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan were found guilty on most counts in the 2020 death of Arbery. The McMichaels told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller: Claim Of Self-Defense In Ahmaud Arbery Case Was ‘Outrageous’ And ‘An Absolute Abuse’

By Jermont Terry, Chris Tye, and Clare Hymes CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — After a Georgia jury found three white men guilty of murder in the death last year of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger, CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said Wednesday that the defendants’ claim of self-defense in the case was inappropriate and “outrageous” from a legal standpoint. Travis McMichael, who fired the fatal shots, was convicted on all counts, including the charge of malice murder. His father Gregory McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted of felony murder and other charges. “This case this week in Georgia was an...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Gregory Kelemen Found Dead After Allegedly Beating, Killing Daughter With Baseball Bat, Seriously Injuring Wife In Voorhees

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — A Voorhees Township man accused of beating his daughter to death with a baseball bat and critically injuring his wife has been found dead. Authorities confirm 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen’s body was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the 300 block of Preston Avenue. This is near the Robin Hill Apartments Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But police say his attack on his daughter and wife happened about a mile away at the alleged killer’s home, all of it stunning neighbors. “I couldn’t sleep at all last night,” neighbor Kara Morley said....
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verdicts
KTVU FOX 2

Police: Rape suspect bounces off window in attempt to flee officers

BLUE ASH, Ohio - An alleged rape and kidnapping suspect tried to flee officers by leaping through a glass window on the sixth floor of an Ohio hotel Sunday. But the reinforced glass didn’t give. Body camera footage shows the suspect bouncing off the glass and landing on his feet....
BLUE ASH, OH
CBS Minnesota

TeKeith Jones Sentenced To 72 Years In Prison For Murdering Mother, 2 Children

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over 72 years in prison for killing a mother and her two children in late January. TeKeith Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in September. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to serve 72 years and 4 months in St. Cloud Prison. Jones told police he shot and killed D’Zondria Wallace, 30, La’Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, to “save them.” The criminal complaint states that Jones told police he was “going through a life experience he didn’t understand” and “was going to save someone so...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wonderwall.com

Alyssa Milano hopes verdict in Ahmaud Arbery case terrifies 'cowardly armed white men,' more celebs react

A jury found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. guilty of multiple counts of felony murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was gunned down while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in 2020. The case stoked racial tension throughout the country. All three men, who are white, now face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. On the heels of the verdict — the second high-profile verdict in as many weeks — many in Hollywood reacted largely with happiness… Alyssa Milano, for instance, tweeted, "The verdict does not erase the crime, but I hope the convictions of #AhmaudArbery's murderers bring his family some peace. I also hope they terrify the cowardly armed white men across the nation who thought they could shoot Black men in the street without consequences."
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Sentenced To Life In Prison In Connection To Wilkinsburg Tax Return Robbery, Homicide

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to a woman’s death during a theft involving her tax return money in Wilkinsburg. In August, a jury found Kaijin Scott guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy and tampering in the 2018 death of Keiauna Davis. He was sentenced Monday to mandatory life in prison, plus an additional 12 to 24 years. In July 2019, Laya Whitley and Dane Taylor pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree murder and robbery in connection to the shooting. Both accepted a plea deal, with Whitley agreeing to a...
WILKINSBURG, PA
ComicBook

Vigilante "Batman" in California Claims They Caught a Double-Homicide Suspect

A vigilante calling himself both "Bruce Wayne" and the "Stockton Batman" claims that he's captured a double murder suspect in Lodi, California. According to a report by 209 Times (via Brobible), the vigilante allegedly "recognized a transient he was familiar with and approached him. After noticing he was covered in blood and had slice wounds to his hand and leg, he detained him and immediately called Lodi police."
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

FBI Help Arrest Wanted Fugitive, Brian Murray, Connected To Cheesman Park Murder

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Louisville Police says the FBI arrested Brian Murray Tuesday a day after they asked the public to help find him. They considered Murray armed and dangerous, saying he made specific threats to people and law enforcement officers. While Louisville police were looking for him, so were Denver police. DPD officials accuse Murray of killing William “Stu” Hoebel on Nov. 18. William “Stu” Hoebel (credit: Crimestoppers) Murray was arrested in California. Denver detectives are now working to extradite Murray back to Denver. Brian Murray (credit Louisville Police) Denver police say they recovered a stolen vehicle connected to Hoebel whose body was found in...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Chicago

Marquise Smith, 26, Charged With Murder In Shooting That Killed Man Near 79th And Dan Ryan In July

CHICAGO (CBS) — A West Pullman neighborhood man stood charged Thursday with the murder of another man in a gas station parking lot near 79th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway this past summer. Marquise Smith, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting on Saturday, July 24 that killed a man identified in published reports as James Antonio Scales. Around 5:15 a.m. that morning, police officers on patrol in the Chatham neighborhood heard gunfire on the first block of East 79th Street, and found the 36-year-old victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. A shooter in a passing car had opened fire on the victim and fled the scene. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Smith was arrested Wednesday by the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Area Two homicide detectives. He appeared in bond court Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Shot, Wounded While Dropping Off Passenger In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and wounded while driving and dropping off a passenger in Back of the Yards on Thanksgiving Day. At 4:05 p.m., the 30-year-old woman was dropping off her passenger in the 4300 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone pulled up in another vehicle and fired shots, police said. The woman was shot in the face, wrist, and chest, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. It was not immediately learned whether the woman was a rideshare driver. No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives were investigating.
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy