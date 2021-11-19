ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions vs. Browns: 4 keys to a Lions victory in the Week 11 matchup

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baabf_0d28AA3w00

The Detroit Lions sail down the Lake Erie shoreline to face the Cleveland Browns in a quest to capture The Barge, the commemorative trophy awarded to the winner of the “Battle of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

The matchup between the 0-8-1 Lions and 5-5 Browns is one where the Lions do have a chance to notch their first victory of the season. It will not be easy and should absolutely not be expected. Cleveland is favored by double-digits and rightly so, even though the Browns are coming off a 45-7 drubbing at the hand of the New England Patriots and feature several key injuries across their roster.

Here are four keys to a Lions victory in the latest installment of the Lake Erie Classic.

All hands on deck vs. Nick Chubb and D'Ernest Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47URrl_0d28AA3w00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns welcome back the NFL’s most effective running back in Nick Chubb, who was activated off the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Chubb leads the league at 6.0 yards per carry and sits third in rushing yards despite missing two full games.

He’s backed up by D’Ernest Johnson, who has proven to be the best No. 3 RB in the NFL. With Kareem Hunt out, the Browns rushing offense hasn’t missed a beat when Johnson stepped up. In his two starts in place of Chubb and Hunt, Johnson trucked his way to 245 yards on 41 carries.

Both Chubb and Johnson are very adept at making the first tackler miss and then bursting away for a big gain. For the Lions, preventing the latter is the key. This is a Browns offense overly dependent upon hitting the big play.

Lane discipline and gap integrity from LBs Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and Jalen Reeves-Maybin will be critical. Safety Will Harris is coming off one of his best career games in run defense and he’ll need to do it again if the Lions are going to contain the mighty Browns ground game.

Come out throwing

The Lions don’t pass the ball effectively, but they have a chance to exploit the Browns if they can get it rolling early in Cleveland.

The Browns pass defense splits by quarter are ridiculously skewed negative in the first quarter:

Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass Pass Quarter #Pl ToGo Yds Cmp Att Cmp% Yds Y/A TD Int Sk 1D Rate ANY/A 1st Qtr 123 8.76 6.56 49 61 80.3 572 9.4 5 1 2 33 126.2 10.0 2nd Qtr 157 9.08 4.97 54 86 62.8 556 6.5 3 1 9 20 88.1 6.0 3rd Qtr 158 8.61 4.58 56 87 64.4 565 6.5 3 2 11 33 84.7 5.5 4th Qtr 173 8.44 5.36 54 98 55.1 793 8.1 10 1 7 34 111.5 9.0

Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table

Generated 11/19/2021.

There are two keys to the Browns first-quarter passing defense struggles. Take note of the sacks compared to the other three quarters and the completion percentages. Their pass rush doesn’t really get rolling right at the beginning, with Myles Garrett and his accomplices getting a feel for the opposing blocking scheme.

The Browns tend to play more passively in coverage early in games too. As they ramp up the pressure up front, they also tighten up the outside coverage with better adjustments.

Detroit’s passing offense splits by quarter don’t reveal any strong trend other than being weak in just about any game situation. Coming off a week where the Lions ran for 229 yards in Pittsburgh, and perhaps starting a quarterback making his Lions debut in Tim Boyle, it makes perfect sense for the Browns to expect more of that style from the Detroit offense.

Bucking conventional wisdom and coming out with Boyle (or Jared Goff if he can play) slinging the ball early and often just might work. Remember the brilliant start Detroit seized against the Rams in Week 7 by going against the grain and being aggressive. That can work in Cleveland, too.

Protect the ball at all costs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYUof_0d28AA3w00

Turnovers are always a major factor in outcomes, but they need to be emphasized with Detroit and Cleveland.

The Lions’ two closest brushes with victory came against Baltimore in Week 3 and last week in Pittsburgh. Not coincidentally, those are the only games where the Lions offense did not turn the ball over a single time.

Now flip to the Browns defense. Cleveland’s inconsistent play on defense trends closely with the unit’s ability to create takeaways. In the five games where the Browns defense has notched a turnover, the Browns are 4-1 and allow 21 points per game. That PPG figure is heavily skewed by the Chargers hanging 47 on the Browns, too.

In the other five games, Cleveland’s hit-and-miss defense has really struggled. The Browns are 1-4 in those games and give up over 27 PPG. The win came against Chicago, a game where the moribund Bears managed the same number of points and first downs, six apiece, in rookie QB Justin Fields’ first career start.

The Browns are a team that thrives off momentum and big plays. Preventing their defense from making any of those big plays blunts the ability to generate momentum for the offense and gives the Lions a better chance.

Win on fourth down

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mpy1Y_0d28AA3w00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions and Browns are two of the most aggressive teams at going for it on fourth down. Alas, they’re also two of the least successful.

Detroit has gone for it 23 times on fourth down and converted just 10 times. The Browns are 9-for-22, and both teams have suffered some spectacular misses too.

The Lions defense must attack Cleveland when Browns coach Kevin Stefanski leaves the offense on the field. Browns QBs have been sacked five times on 16 passing dropbacks on fourth downs, the same number of chances they’ve converted.

Detroit’s defense has held just once on five opposing fourth-down chances, the worst percentage in the league. Cleveland has faced 15 efforts against the defense and held eight times, which puts them right at the league average.

If the opportunity comes and it’s in field goal range, coach Dan Campbell might want to opt for the field goal. Even with a new kicker in Riley Patterson, it’s still a much better bet than going for it, particularly in a game where points might be hard to come by. The hope would be for the defense to get a stop or two when the Browns eschew the FG and go for it.

Comments / 0

Related
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions tight end asks for and is granted release from team

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions veteran TE Darren Fells asked for and has been granted his release by the team. Fell will now go on waivers and can be claimed by any team interested. If he goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent. #Lions veteran...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s troubling move after ugly win over Lions

The Cleveland Browns escaped with a 13-10 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday but the match was anything but a spectacle. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had another miserable performance, and it prompted a rather concerning move from the Cleveland star after the game. According to multiple reports, Mayfield refused...
NFL
FanSided

Lions’ most boneheaded decision of 2021 is obvious, and they even made it worse

The Detroit Lions’ most bone-headed decision of 2021 is obvious, but they also made it worse. When it became inevitable the Detroit Lions would trade Matthew Stafford last offseason, it was also fairly inevitable they’d have to get an experienced quarterback in return. Ultimately, and obviously, that’s what happened when they got Jared Goff along with draft picks from the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Boyle
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers vs. Lions, Week 10: Bold and Bizarre predictions for Lions at Steelers

After a controversial win over Chicago on Monday Night Football, the Steelers are back at home and looking to extend their winning streak to five with a contest including the winless Detroit Lions in the second of back-to-back NFC North games. Of course, there are many questions to be answered. With inquiries, story lines, and more, I’ve compiled a list of predictions (some basic, and some utterly idiotic) to look for in this opening contest.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs. Lions Week 10 Outlook

Today I wanted to look at some data for the season, discuss takeaways for the Pittsburgh Steelers week ten matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, and pose some questions for you the readers. First, let’s look at quarterbacks with the following data points:. Completed Air Yards = Vertical...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The New England Patriots#The Lake Erie Classic#Rb
chatsports.com

Outcoaching the Detroit Lions is the Steelers key of the week

The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 10 clash against the Detroit Lions is becoming a bigger test than most of us ever expected. Without Ben Roethlisberger or Chase Claypool available, the Steelers offense is going to need to get a lot of help from some unlikely sources. And with Detroit coming off of a bye week, they will have had extra time to prepare for the Steelers. On top of that, the Lions are still winless in 2021 and are desperate to steal a game, which should lead to some desperation plays in this game to do just that.
NFL
chatsports.com

Lions vs. Browns preview, prediction: On paper

The Detroit Lions will try to continue their two-week non-losing streak—which is a real thing—this week against the Cleveland Browns. Detroit is still in search of their first win of the season, while the Browns are searching for answers after an embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots last week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions learn which referee they will have for matchup vs. Browns

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Cleveland Browns and they now know which referee they will have for their game. Just moments ago, NFL Officiating released the referee assignments for Week 11 and as you can see below, Clay Martin has been assigned the Lions vs. Browns.
NFL
FanSided

Browns Game Sunday: Browns vs Lions odds and prediction for NFL Week 11 game

The Cleveland Browns play against the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL Season. Here’s a look at the betting info and a prediction for the game. The Cleveland Browns fell to 5-5 after a terrible defeat at the hands of Bill Belichick, Mac McCorkle Jones, and the New England Patriots. It was a tough loss to deal with but there is some good news.
NFL
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 11 TV Listings

The Week 11 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions will air on FOX at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Ohio Coverage: Nearly all of Ohio will get to see the game. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19). National Coverage: This is one...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy