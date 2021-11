Camber Property Group closed the $105-million acquisition of the Triboro Portfolio, which features more than 300 units of affordable housing across three boroughs. The buildings–Grace Towers in Brooklyn, Target Apartments in the Bronx, and Madison Apartments in Manhattan–will see 60 years of extended affordability through the deal, thanks to an agreement with the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development and a new real estate tax abatement.

