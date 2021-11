It’s time for another earlier than usual fight card as UFC Vegas 43 is built as a five-match main card that starts at 6PM ET, with seven sanctioned scraps on the prelims beginning at 3:00 PM ET. The top of the billing is getting the UFC’s former 135-pound champion, Miesha Tate, facing off with the promotion’s current #7 rated bantamweight, Ketlen Vieira. The co-main event of the evening will be between two ranked grapple-savvy welterweights in the #6 Michael Chiesa and the #14 Sean Brady. Bloody Elbow is here to drop the betting lines for these two contests, run through a couple of props, and then provide a graphic of complete UFC Vegas 43 odds located towards the bottom of the page.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO