Major races towards championships -- namely conference and the College Football Playoff -- heat up on Saturday. Well, at least for a few teams within the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC. Four top-10 teams and a number of other contenders enter key games that will help determine their futures as the 2021 college football season nears its conclusion. There's no conference in which separation is potentially greater than the Big Ten, which has two of its league title contenders on possible upset alert.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO