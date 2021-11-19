Watch now: The Weekly Fishing Report, Episode 20: Organizing Tackle

From Weiss Lake, guide Mark Collins reports water temperatures in the upper 50′s, ideal for crappies, and says the winter crappie bite is underway. Best action is on brush and stumps near the creek channels in 12 to 20 foot depths, and live minnows on multiple poles spider-rigged is the best way to catch a limit. He says some fish can be caught shooting small jigs to the docks, as well. Bass fishing is fair on crankbaits and swimjigs fished on points and humps, and some fish are still along the grasslines as well, and can be caught on spinnerbaits or bladed jigs; www.markicollinsguideservice.com.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO